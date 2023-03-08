San Francisco

AEW Star Wardlow's Title Belt Stolen in San Francisco Smash-And-Grab

The professional wrestler had his championship title belt stolen from his rental car two days after winning it

By Cameron Lallana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just days after winning a title belt at the pro-wrestling TNT Championship held at the Chase Center, Michael Wardlow posted on Twitter Tuesday that it had been stolen from his rental car in San Francisco. 

In that video, Wardlow showed the shattered windows on the rental car. Along with his title belt, he says his wallet, laptop, and wrestling gear were also taken. 

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

news Jan 12

WWE's Smaller Rival AEW Interested in Merger, Sources Say

San Jose 9 hours ago

Authorities Say San Jose Man is Linked to Two Bombings That Damaged PG&E Transformers

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Wardlow wrestles with the company All Elite Wrestling, known as AEW. He was scheduled to have another match in Sacramento on Wednesday. 

Even without his gear, Wardlow expressed he would still be at that match. 

“One way or another, I’m gonna make it to Sacramento,” he said on Twitter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us