AEW Star Wardlow's Title Belt Stolen in San Francisco Smash-And-Grab

Just days after winning a title belt at the pro-wrestling TNT Championship held at the Chase Center, Michael Wardlow posted on Twitter Tuesday that it had been stolen from his rental car in San Francisco.

In that video, Wardlow showed the shattered windows on the rental car. Along with his title belt, he says his wallet, laptop, and wrestling gear were also taken.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

Wardlow wrestles with the company All Elite Wrestling, known as AEW. He was scheduled to have another match in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Even without his gear, Wardlow expressed he would still be at that match.

“One way or another, I’m gonna make it to Sacramento,” he said on Twitter.