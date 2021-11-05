Afghan Community, Refugees Face an Uncertain Future

Members of the Bay Area's Afghan community in Golden Gate Park were listening to music that reminds them of home Friday night.

Many people said they have heavy hearts thinking of family still in Afghanistan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Afghan signer Mozhdal Jamalzadah sharing her concerns about people left behind in Afghanistan including her father.

“Very worried I'm worried about Afghanistan in general the situation,” she said. “Especially women and girls that’s who I have been advocating for all these years but family yes I am deeply worried about them.”

Many in this crowd say they have family living in dangerous conditions after the United States military left the country.

Nasrat Wahedi said his brother and sisters are in danger because relatives worked for the afghan military.

“Maybe tonight he doesn't call or pick up maybe they kidnap him or take him to jail,” he said.

Latif Kohistani is trying to get his brother to safety in the United States.

“His life is in danger he is in Iran he is seeking asylum,” he said.

Through a translator, Fatima Rasa told NBC Bay Area she managed to leave Kabul during the airlift evacuation leaving a successful career and family behind.

“She just came with a bag behind her back that was it we are trying to help her as a refugee,” she said.

Rasa and others here aren't sure what the future holds and the music of home provided some much-needed joy.