More Aftershocks Expected Following M5.1 South Bay Earthquake

Aftershocks were felt and more are expected over the next week following Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Annemarie Baltay, a seismologist with the USGS, said the location of the epicenter suggests the quake occurred within the Calaveras Fault zone.

There is a one-in-100 chance of an aftershock greater than a magnitude 5.0 happening in the next day, according to Baltay. There could be 10 to 15 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 or greater over the next week.

"Aftershocks of this magnitude and duration are totally normal for an event of this type," Baltay said.

Here's a look at earthquakes reported near the Seven Trees and Alum Rock epicenter and after Tuesday's M5.1 temblor:

