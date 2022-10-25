earthquake

More Aftershocks Expected Following M5.1 South Bay Earthquake

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aftershocks were felt and more are expected over the next week following Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Annemarie Baltay, a seismologist with the USGS, said the location of the epicenter suggests the quake occurred within the Calaveras Fault zone.

There is a one-in-100 chance of an aftershock greater than a magnitude 5.0 happening in the next day, according to Baltay. There could be 10 to 15 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 or greater over the next week.

"Aftershocks of this magnitude and duration are totally normal for an event of this type," Baltay said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at earthquakes reported near the Seven Trees and Alum Rock epicenter and after Tuesday's M5.1 temblor:

You can also track other earthquakes in the Bay Area using our Earthquake Tracker.

Earthquakes 2 hours ago

When Did the Bay Area Last See an Earthquake Bigger Than 5.0? A Look At Notable Quakes of the 21st Century

earthquake 6 hours ago

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us