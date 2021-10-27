Agencies Prep for Rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

Now that Pfizer's smaller dose COVID-19 vaccine has been endorsed for emergency use in children ages 5-11, many agencies are beginning to discuss how they plan to distribute those shots.

In the Bay Area, some schools will become vaccination sites, and some counties will rely on health care providers to handle rollout of the vaccine.

Stanford’s Dr. Yvonne Maldonado says the fact that children can get the vaccine in their own doctor’s office should help with any hesitancy.

