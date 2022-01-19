‘Aggressive' Mountain Lion Spotted in Belmont Neighborhood: Police

An aggressive mountain lion was seen in a Belmont neighborhood near an open space area early Wednesday morning, according to a police department warning via social media.

Belmont police said in a tweet an "aggressive mountain lion" that fought and killed another mountain lion was spotted around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hastings Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The area is near Hidden Canyon Park, which is part of Waterdog Lake and Open Space, according to Google Maps.

It was not immediately clear when or where the cougar fought and killed the other cougar, and police did not elaborate on that detail.

Wildlife officials responded to the scene Wednesday morning, and the public was advised to use caution.