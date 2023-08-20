Air district extends smoke advisory for Bay Area through Monday

An air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been extended through Monday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

Smoke from numerous fires in northern California and the Plant Fire in Southern California is impacting air quality, BAAQMD said.

By late Sunday afternoon and into Monday, smoke could impact the Bay Area. This smoke could cause the air quality to reach low-Moderate on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.

Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible in higher elevations, BAAQMD said.

Despite the smoke, pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and a Spare the Air alert will not be activated, the agency said.

To check air quality readings in real time, go to baaqmd.gov.