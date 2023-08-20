California

Air district extends smoke advisory for Bay Area through Monday

By Bay City News

San Francisco Skyline
NBC Bay Area

An air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been extended through Monday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

Smoke from numerous fires in northern California and the Plant Fire in Southern California is impacting air quality, BAAQMD said.

california wildfires Aug 19

Smoke from wildfires could reach North Bay by Sunday afternoon

Canada 17 hours ago

Firefighters keep wildfire away from 2 cities in western Canada for now, but drier conditions expected

By late Sunday afternoon and into Monday, smoke could impact the Bay Area. This smoke could cause the air quality to reach low-Moderate on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible in higher elevations, BAAQMD said.

Despite the smoke, pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and a Spare the Air alert will not be activated, the agency said.

To check air quality readings in real time, go to baaqmd.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

California
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us