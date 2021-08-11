Air Filtration Units to Be Provided to Low-Income Residents Impacted by Smoke

In an effort to combat the effects of harmful smoke from wildfires throughout California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will provide portable air filtration units for low-income residents who suffer from asthma, district officials said Tuesday.

The Home Air Filtration Program, which is part of the national nonprofit Public Health Institute's Regional Asthma Management and Prevention (RAMP) program, will provide the units to about 2,000 people throughout the Bay Area who've been diagnosed with poor-controlled asthma and are enrolled in the state's Asthma Mitigation Project.

According to air district officials, during wildfires, air pollution can create significant health issues for people with pre-existing conditions. The portable air filtration units work by purifying household air and removing toxins, dust, and pollen.

"Wildfires are increasing in the region and residents with asthma are some of the most vulnerable to the related smoke impacts," the air district's Executive Officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "Our partnership with RAMP provides air filtration units to these residents and can help reduce emergency room visits when air quality becomes unhealthy."

In addition to providing funding for the air filtration units, RAMP also provides services like in-home care visits, education and other solutions for people suffering from asthma.

For more information about wildfire preparedness tips and air quality, people can visit www.baaqmd.gov/wildfiresafety.