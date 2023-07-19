Bay Area

Air quality advisory issued for the Bay Area due to smoke from Oregon fire

By Bay City News

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday afternoon and evening because of smoke from a wildfire in southwestern Oregon that is expected to move into the region.

The smoke from the Flat Fire in Oregon may be visible across the Bay Area and people at higher elevations may smell smoke, though pollutant levels are not expected to exceed national health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke should avoid exposure and stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, and should set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can check air quality readings around the Bay Area at baaqmd.gov/highs.

