Air Quality Advisory Extended Through Monday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending its air quality advisory once more due to wildfire smoke.

The existing advisory was set to expire Sunday, but has now been extended through Monday due to wildfire smoke from Northern California and Southern Oregon wildfires.

According to the agency, smoke is expected mostly in high altitude locations in the North and East Bay mountains and coastal regions down to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

No Spare the Air alert has been issued. However, if the smell of smoke is present, Bay Area residents are recommended to protect their health and avoid exposure.

"If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the agency said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.