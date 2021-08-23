Air Quality Advisory Extended Through Tuesday Due to Wildfire Smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.

Officials say it's important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.