Air Quality Advisory Issued for Friday as More Wildfire Smoke Drifts Into Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More wildfire smoke is expected to drift into the Bay Area from the south Friday, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory.

Smoke from fires in Southern and Central California is expected to reach the Bay Area, causing hazy skies but not necessarily unhealthy air. The pollution level likely won't exceed federal standards that typically prompts a Spare the Air alert, the air district said.

If they smell of smoke, Bay Area residents should avoid exposure, officials said. Stay inside with windows and doors shut, if temperatures allow. Also, set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate.

Check here for air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.

This article tagged under:

bay area air qualitysmokeair quality advisoryhaze
