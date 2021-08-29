Air Quality

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Monday

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Air district officials issued an air quality advisory for Monday as haze and smoke from wildfires lingers above the Bay Area.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range on the air quality index. Smoke may mix to the surface, however, and cause isolated pockets of elevated pollution, air district officials said.

The latest air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs http://baaqmd.gov/highs

