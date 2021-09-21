Air Quality

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Wednesday Due to Wildfire Smoke

If people smell smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed

By Bay City News

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires elsewhere in California.

The air district had issued a more serious Spare the Air alert for Tuesday with pollution levels expected to exceed federal health standards in some parts of the region, but the pollution was forecasted to lessen Wednesday.

If people smell smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in the Bay Area at baaqmd.gov/highs.

