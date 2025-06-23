Air distirct issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke from Canada, Alaska

The Bay Area Air District on Sunday morning issued an air quality advisory due to possible wildfire smoke from Canada and Alaska.

Smoke from various fires in Canada and Alaska could impact air quality in the Bay Area, the air district said, but by the afternoon, the majority of the Bay Area was rated "good" for air quality.

As of Sunday evening, only a few areas on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency map showed moderate air impacts, such as more coastal parts of Oakland, San Leandro and San Francisco, as well as Berkeley. San Pablo was also flagged with "moderate" air impacts.

However, the air district said things can change quickly and smoke at ground level is hard to predict.

To keep an eye on smoke impacts for the Bay Area, go to https://fire.airnow.gov/.