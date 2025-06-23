Air Quality

Air distirct issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke from Canada, Alaska

By Bay City News

The Bay Area Air District put out an air quality advisory on the morning of Sunday, June 22, 2025, due to possible smoke from fires in Canada and Alaska. By 4 p.m., only a few areas of the Bay Area were experiencing moderate impacts to air quality. The yellow on the map shows the moderate areas. (Bay Area Air District via Bay City News)
Bay Area Air District via Bay City News

The Bay Area Air District on Sunday morning issued an air quality advisory due to possible wildfire smoke from Canada and Alaska.

Smoke from various fires in Canada and Alaska could impact air quality in the Bay Area, the air district said, but by the afternoon, the majority of the Bay Area was rated "good" for air quality.

As of Sunday evening, only a few areas on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency map showed moderate air impacts, such as more coastal parts of Oakland, San Leandro and San Francisco, as well as Berkeley. San Pablo was also flagged with "moderate" air impacts.

However, the air district said things can change quickly and smoke at ground level is hard to predict.

To keep an eye on smoke impacts for the Bay Area, go to https://fire.airnow.gov/.

