Air quality advisory extended through Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

By Bay City News

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Wednesday for wildfire smoke from numerous fires in Northern California.

The air district initially issued an advisory for Sunday and has extended it for the next three days because of diminished air quality from the fires, which are not burning within the nine-county Bay Area.

People may see smoky and hazy skies and smell smoke, but the pollution levels are not expected to surpass federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke is recommended to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside, air district officials said.

People can check the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting baaqmd.gov.

