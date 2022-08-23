Air Quality

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Tuesday Due to Wildfire Smoke

The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district

By Bay City News

Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.

The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Wildfire Smoke Jul 27

What to Know: How the Air Quality Index Works

Air Quality Jul 25

Check the Air Quality in Your Neighborhood

air pollution Jul 18

Bay Area Air: Find Out the Level of Pollution on Your Street With New Online Tool

Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.

Air quality readings are available at //baaqmd.gov/highs .

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Air Quality
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us