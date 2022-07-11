‘Inhaling Particular Matter Is Not Good for Anybody:' Experts Warn of Bad Air Quality

Fires burning in Yosemite, Calaveras County and eastern Contra Costa County are now sending smoke to the Bay Area and affecting air quality around the region.

Smoke in the skies is making it hard to breath for some people in Pittsburg. The smell is so bad a lot of people who were leaving their homes got a whiff of the air, and decided to turn back and stay home.

"When you're on thee freeway you see this big ole cloud," said Pittsburg resident Kathy Boyd.

Smoke from the Washburn Fire burning through Yosemite National Park sparked an air quality advisory for the North and East bay. Air quality officials said this is now more of a nuisance than a health threat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are not expected to call a Spare the Air alert because of exceedance, but we want to make sure we are being responsible letting people know we might see some localized impacts," said Walter Wallace with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

While some areas just saw the smoke, Pittsburg smelled it.

"I'm getting out of this and going back to my home where there is no more of this," said resident Rodger Lanham.

A mix of the Washburn Fire and Marsh Fire in Pittsburg at a decommissioned power plant that reignited over the weekend, is causing air quality to reach levels considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups.."

Kaiser Permanente Chief of Pulmonology, Dr. Tom Dailey said it this is not safe for anyone and "that is like smoking a quarter pack of cigarettes a day."

"The real take-home message - inhaling particular matter is not good for anybody," Dr. Dailey said.

He suggests using an N95 mask when outdoors, making sure windows are closed and limiting exercise.

He also stresses the importance of preparing for the next fire.

"There is no reason to think that unfortunately the 2022-2023 season is going to be the worst of all," he said. "People need to be prepared. "

.