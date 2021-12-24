Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights Due to Staff Outbreaks, Stranding Holiday Travelers

Citing staff shortages tied to COVID-19 infections among crew members, multiple airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve, leaving tens of thousands of passengers scrambling for alternative plans.

Those holiday travelers were anticipating boarding their Christmas Eve flight to make it in time see loved ones for the holiday, but airline workers like others across the country are dealing with the impact of the omicron variant.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Two U.S.-based airlines -- Delta and United -- reported staff shortages connected to the COVID-19 omicron variant. United canceled 170 flights and Delta canceled 133, according to Flightware.

Cierra Johnson has the full story from SFO in the video above.