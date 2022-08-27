Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Manresa State Beach Near Watsonville

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County Saturday, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident happened around 4 p.m., not far from Watsonville. Three people were on board at the time.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Akshay Nayak said he was walking on the beach with his family when the plane touched down.

“We saw like a chopper coming our way and we thought he was professional with the way he was landing. And then, all of the sudden, he landed and then, all of the cops came around,” he said.

No word yet on what forced the emergency landing.

The FAA is investigating the incident.