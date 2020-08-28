Alameda, Contra Costa Counties Begin Easing Virus Restrictions

Alameda and Contra Costa counties have begun easing coronavirus restrictions for businesses operating outdoors as COVID-19 cases in those areas start to level off.

In Alameda County, nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor pools and wineries with outdoor tasting rooms will be allowed to operate outdoors starting Friday. The wineries cannot serve food, however.

In Contra Costa County, nail salons, massage parlors and gyms will be allowed to operate outdoors. Hotels and Airbnb sitesalso are now OK for recreational visitors and not just business travelers.

"We are cautiously optimistic. Now is not the time to let down our guard," said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, deputy Public Health director for Contra Costa County. "Late August compared to early August shows the number of people hospitalized is stable and slowly decreasing from more than 100 per day to being in the 90s."