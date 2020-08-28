reopening the bay area

Alameda, Contra Costa Counties Begin Easing Virus Restrictions

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties have begun easing coronavirus restrictions for businesses operating outdoors as COVID-19 cases in those areas start to level off.

In Alameda County, nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor pools and wineries with outdoor tasting rooms will be allowed to operate outdoors starting Friday. The wineries cannot serve food, however.

In Contra Costa County, nail salons, massage parlors and gyms will be allowed to operate outdoors. Hotels and Airbnb sitesalso are now OK for recreational visitors and not just business travelers.

Local

Jacob Blake 49 mins ago

Warriors Express Support for Protests, Boycotts After Jacob Blake Shooting

Fatal Shooting 2 hours ago

Air Force Sergeant Pleads Not Guilty in Killing of Santa Cruz County Deputy

"We are cautiously optimistic. Now is not the time to let down our guard," said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, deputy Public Health director for Contra Costa County. "Late August compared to early August shows the number of people hospitalized is stable and slowly decreasing from more than 100 per day to being in the 90s."

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusAlameda CountyContra Costa Countybusinesses
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us