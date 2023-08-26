Alameda County DA Pamela Price holds town hall in Oakland

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price held a town hall meeting Saturday, talking about the role of her office and their efforts so far.

The panel also addressed questions about public safety as dozens of people showed up to Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland.

“Things are out of control its very different than the Oakland I grew up in as a community. I’m hoping we can find a way to stop the violence,” Oakland resident Kim Thomas said.

Oakland community members were there for a discussion with Price and representatives from the city’s police department and the mayor’s office.

Price talked about the role of her office and what she’s done in the eight months being in. She also spoke about integrating services for a safer Oakland.

“We really have improved much more the staffing, mental health and the collaborative courts. We started a pilot program through our transitional youth court,” Price said.

The meeting also touched on education, literacy, and justice with compassion. Price addressed enhancements, which drawn both support and criticism.

“Enhancements force us to invest in prisons and as long as we’re investing in prisons. We’re not investing in job programs or mental health services,” she said.

Police spoke about public safety and attendees raised concerns.

Price is facing a mounting recall effort, which wasn’t discussed during the town hall.