Alameda County Deputy Charged With Child Molestation

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy has been charged with misdemeanor child molesting for allegedly sending sexual text messages to a 15-year-old girl and inappropriately touching her, according to court documents.

Jason Deitschman, 49, of Castro Valley, a nine-year sheriff's veteran who worked as a patrol deputy out of the Eden Township substation in San Leandro, was charged and arraigned late last month and pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Deitschman has been placed on administrative leave, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Detecting Sgt. Lauren Tucker of the sheriff's Special Victims Unit wrote in a probable cause statement that her office started investigating Deitschman on Oct. 29 after it received information that he had sent numerous inappropriate text messages to the 15-year-old girl.

Tucker said the girl provided screen shots of the text messages and many of them "were sexually inappropriate in nature."

The girl also told investigators that she felt uncomfortable being around Deitschman and disclosed an incident in June in which he was giving

her a massage for a sore back, according to Tucker.

The girl alleged that Deitschman unsnapped her bra, moved his hands to her buttocks, put his hands underneath her shorts and made skin-to-skin contact, Tucker wrote.

The girl disclosed the incident to her siblings and a friend, who ultimately brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement, according to Tucker.

Deitschman's attorney Elliot Silver couldn't immediately be reached for comment.