Alameda County Deputy Sues Raptors President Masai Ujiri Over NBA Finals Incident

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy is suing Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri for allegedly striking him in the face and chest after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Alan Strickland filed the federal lawsuit on Friday, claiming Ujiri hit him during an altercation moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors and won the championship last summer at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Strickland claims he suffered serious injuries that resulted in "permanent disability" on June 13.

Ujiri had no visible credentials, as was required by NBA security regulations, and he attempted to circumvent the security checkpoint and evade Strickland to reach the basketball court, the suit says.

Ujiri repeatedly ignored Strickland's orders to stop and return to the arena security official, according to the suit, then attacked and hit Strickland in the face and chest with both fists with such force that it sent Strickland reeling backwards several feet.

The lawsuit seeks damages for personal injuries including assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office in October announced Ujiri would not face criminal charges over the incident and "[there] will be no further action taken."

The lawsuit names as defendants Ujiri; the Raptors; the team's ownership group, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment; and the NBA.