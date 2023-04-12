Alameda County

Alameda County District Attorney Speaks Out Amid Recent Criticism

By Christine Ni and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is speaking out. This comes after family and friends of a few recent crime victims say they're seeing signs Price might lessen the charges against their accused killers.

Among those criticizing her is Virginia Nishita, the widow of slain security guard, Kevin Nishita and friends of Jasper Wu, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880.

Price sat down with NBC Bay Area Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues, including how she's dealing with Wu's case.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland 2 hours ago

Kevin Nishita's Widow Raises Concerns About Alameda County DA

Apr 10

Protesters Call for Justice for Jasper Wu

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us