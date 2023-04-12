Alameda County District Attorney Speaks Out Amid Recent Criticism

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is speaking out. This comes after family and friends of a few recent crime victims say they're seeing signs Price might lessen the charges against their accused killers.

Among those criticizing her is Virginia Nishita, the widow of slain security guard, Kevin Nishita and friends of Jasper Wu, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880.

Price sat down with NBC Bay Area Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues, including how she's dealing with Wu's case.

You can watch the interview in the video above.