Alameda County Ends Eviction Moratorium

Alameda County ended its moratorium on evictions Saturday, a policy it first put in place in March of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The policy was aimed at protecting tenants whose financial situation was affected by COVID and were at-risk of becoming unhoused. The policy was designed to end 60 days after the expiration of Alameda’s COVID health emergency, which ended on February 28th.

For months, property owners have railed against the moratorium and accused tenants of taking advantage of the moratorium to case paying rent for reasons unrelated to COVID. They’re also been calling on the county to reimburse them for loss of income.

Although Alameda County no longer has an eviction on moratoriums, some cities within the county like Oakland and Berkeley maintain separate eviction policies.