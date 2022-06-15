Alameda County Has New Sheriff After Latest Vote Results

The most recent election totals show sheriff's commander Yesenia Sanchez has managed to unseat her boss, incumbent Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern, and avoid a November runoff.

As votes were counted in the week since the June 7 primary, totals show Sanchez gradually widening her lead in the race. By Wednesday night she reached 52.8% in unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Ahern trailed with 31.2% and a third candidate, San Francisco police officer JoAnn Walker, tallied 15.9 %.

Sanchez needed more than 50% to avoid a faceoff in November.

In a memorandum sent Tuesday to employees at the sheriff's office, Ahern conceded, saying he would work to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming sheriff.

The memo, which Ahern posted to social media, didn't name Sanchez but said "I would like to congratulate the new sheriff-elect on her election to become the 23rd sheriff of Alameda County."

Ahern said he was proud to have served as sheriff for the past 16 years and plans to retire after his term ends in January 2023.

Sanchez's 24-year career with the department started in 1997 as a sheriff's technician at the North County Jail, now the the Glenn E. Dyer Detention Facility, in Oakland.

She became a deputy in 2001 and worked her way up the ranks to her current position as division commander overseeing the Santa Rita Jail Facility in Dublin.