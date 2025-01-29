Alameda County

Alameda County leaders select Judge Ursula Jones Dickson as new district attorney

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alameda County leaders on Tuesday selected a new district attorney to replace Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters in November.

Supervisors picked Alameda County Judge Ursula Jones Dickson over six other candidates. Dickson joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in 1999 before being elected judge in 2013.

She graduated from UC Berkeley and the University of San Francisco School of Law.

After a lengthy public comment during Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors voted for their top picks with the top three, which were Dickson, Contra Costa County Assistant District Attorney Annie Esposito, and Venus Johnson, chief deputy attorney general with the California Justice Department.

Dickson will serve as district attorney for nearly two years until the next election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
