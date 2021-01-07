Alameda County Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen Missing for 2 Weeks

A youth from San Lorenzo has been missing for about two weeks and Alameda County sheriff's officials on Thursday asked for help finding her.

Jasmine Hernandez, 14, ran away from home around 3 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Jasmine is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her upper and lower teeth.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to the sheriff's office.

Jasmine did not have a cellphone with her, and deputies don't know if she had any money. But she is familiar with public transportation and Union City, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information that might help locate Jasmine can call their local law enforcement agency or the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.