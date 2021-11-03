Alameda County

Alameda County Supervisor Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was walking her dog when she was struck

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle, her chief of staff said.

Chan was walking her dog when she was hit, Dave Brown, Chan's chief of staff, said in a statement. She was rushed to a local hospital with a serious head injury, but hospital staff were unable to revive her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured," Brown said.

Chan is survived by her two children and two grandchildren, Brown said.

Local

Gilroy 9 mins ago

DA Declines to File Charges in Deadly Shooting at Gilroy Councilwoman's Home

Giants 2 hours ago

Source: Giants' Buster Posey to Announce MLB Retirement in Stunning Move

This is a developing story. Additional details to come.

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyAlameda County Board of Supervisors
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us