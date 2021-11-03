Alameda County Supervisor Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle, her chief of staff said.

Chan was walking her dog when she was hit, Dave Brown, Chan's chief of staff, said in a statement. She was rushed to a local hospital with a serious head injury, but hospital staff were unable to revive her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured," Brown said.

Chan is survived by her two children and two grandchildren, Brown said.

This is a developing story. Additional details to come.