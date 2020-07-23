Alameda COVID-19 Testing Center Forced to Suddenly Shut Down

A new coronavirus testing center in Alameda was forced to suddenly shut down Wednesday because of an insurance liability issue, much to the chagrin of hundreds of people waiting in line to be tested.

The facility hosted by a city partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care at the Research Park at Marina Village was the first COVID-19 testing site in Alameda and was set to stay open seven days a week through Sept. 22, the city said.

"There was an unanticipated and unfortunate issue with liability insurance coverage," the city said in a statement. "To allow for the site to be reconfigured to ensure safe and efficient testing and to address insurance issues, the new facility is temporarily pausing operations."

CityHealth Urgent Care and the property owner are working on a solution to resume testing as quickly as possible, the city said.

Dozens of people lined up to be tested Wednesday had to be turned away because of the closure. Others who made appointments for later in the week were equally frustrated.

The latest updates on testing in Alameda and across the Bay Area can be found at www.alamedaca.gov/covidtesting.