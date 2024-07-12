'Actions of a coward': Alameda neighborhood in shock after shooting leaves 4 dead

Police continue to work on finding a motive for a mass shooting in Alameda.

Investigators have arrested a man who they claim killed his wife, his 6-year-old son, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and left his 1-year-old son in critical condition.

The Wednesday shooting has left the community struggling to make sense of this tragedy.

On Thursday, neighbors on Kitty Hawk Road were in disbelief someone could bring such violence upon their own family. Neighbors and friends also worked to clean up bloodstains at a home's driveway, where police said an elderly man made one last attempt at getting help for his family after being shot by his son-in-law.

"The eldest victim said that he was shot and he was dying," said Chris, a neighbor who did not want to disclose their last name.

Chris said at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the victim showed up on his doorstep bleeding.

Police arrived in a matter of minutes and said as they were trying to treat that man, the suspected shooter came out of the house next door.

The man was detained and minutes later officers said they found four more people shot inside the home.

"What he did was tragic, sad, and the actions of a coward," Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi said.

Police have identified the man they arrested as 54-year-old Shane Parrish Killian. They believe he shot and killed his wife, his 6-year-old son, his mother-in-law, and his father-in-law. Police also believe Parrish shot his 1-year-old son, who was in critical condition late Thursday.

Neighbors said the family had only recently moved to the block and they had not seen any red flags. A neighbor who did not want to be identified, said they remember the young boys as sweet and playful.

Meanwhile, friends and neighbors are left wondering how could this happen and how can they possibly move forward?

"I don't know how I'm going to tell my 3-year-old when he asks where his friend is," a neighbor said. "How do I respond to that?"