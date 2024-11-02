Police body camera footage appears to show intoxicated Alameda councilmember

Some Alameda city leaders are considering action after a councilmember's recent behavior violated the city's code of conduct.

Councilmember Trish Herrera Spencer was allegedly transported to the hospital for intoxication one night during a convention in Southern California. Police body camera footage obtained by NBC bay area shows Long Beach police officers finding her passed out on the sidewalk outside a bar there last month.

Police said the councilmember, who had a name tag around her neck at the time, was intoxicated.

Video shows officers repeatedly asking Spencer questions while she slurs her answers and appears uncooperative.

Police said employees of the bar reported they refused to let her in because she appeared to be too drunk. That is when employees report a bystander tried to help Spencer find her hotel.

Spencer was in Long Beach for the League of California City Conference. Prior to the video release, the councilmember in a statement said in part, "I have little recollection of the event. However, I believe I was the victim of a crime. I am still suffering from my injuries, including a concussion."

The councilmember also claimed her belongings were missing, but video shows her phone, purse, and other items beside her. Police told NBC Bay Area there was no crime.

Spencer did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Friday.

"I think we all need to take our positions very seriously," Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said. "It's a position of trust. We are representing the constituents of this city. And so the way we behave when we're out in public should be something that would make our residents proud. The other this is we are role models."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ashcraft was at the same conference. The mayor and another councilmember are proposing a resolution to admonish Spencer, saying she violated the city's code of conduct.

"My intent in bringing this is to call to light the standard that we should be following at all time, but also to encourage seeking help," Ashcraft said.

Spender ended up being transported to the hospital. She was not cited by Long Beach police.

Supporters are asking people not to rush to judgement.

Spencer is seeking reelection and running against several opponents to keep her seat after serving eight years on the council.

Some members of Alameda's city council, including the city's mayor, are looking to set an example after one of their own was allegedly transported to the hospital for intoxication one night during a convention in Southern California.