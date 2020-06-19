Alameda Man Found With 500 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks in Traffic Stop

An Alameda man early Thursday morning was pulled over and cited in Vacaville after driving more than 100 mph while traveling with two unrestrained young children and about 500 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 2:40 a.m. Thursday, CHP officers made an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Caravan speeding along westbound Interstate 80 near Leisure Town Road in Vacaville, the CHP said.

The officers found the 23-year-old man in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks in plain sight throughout the vehicle and called the Vacaville Fire Department to assist with the dangerous items, the CHP said.

The driver, who was not identified, received a citation for speeding, driving without a license and having two unrestrained infant children in the vehicle, the CHP said. The vehicle was impounded, and the fireworks were confiscated and stored with the Vacaville Fire Department.

The CHP is working with the state Fire Marshal, the Vacaville Fire Department, and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted, the CHP said.