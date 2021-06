Alameda and Napa counties were moved Tuesday to the least restrictive yellow reopening tier.

The move comes one week before California plans to lift almost all virus-related restrictions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A move to the yellow tier allows for the further easing of various restrictions. Check out the chart below for a detailed breakdown.

Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa counties remain in the orange tier. All other Bay Area counties are in the yellow tier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.