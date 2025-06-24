Alameda

New surf park proposed at Alameda Point

Developers are proposing a new East Bay surf park at Alameda Point called the Neptune Beach Surf Club.

The SF Standard reports the park would cover five acres and include a wave pool for up to 50 surfers with varying levels of difficulty.

The park would also have a bar, restaurant, public beach and a pump track for skateboarders.

However, plans to build the surf park have not yet been formally filed with the city.

