New surf park proposed at Alameda Point

Developers are proposing a new East Bay surf park at Alameda Point called the Neptune Beach Surf Club.
The SF Standard reports the park would cover five acres and include a wave pool for up to 50 surfers with varying levels of difficulty.
The park would also have a bar, restaurant, public beach and a pump track for skateboarders.
However, plans to build the surf park have not yet been formally filed with the city.
