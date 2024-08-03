Alameda officers charged in death of Mario Gonzalez appear in court

Three Alameda police officers facing manslaughter charges appeared in court for the first time since being charged in the 2021 death of Mario Gonzalez.

The charges came despite the officers having previously been cleared of any wrongdoing by the prior district attorney.

Supporters of the 26-year-old Gonzalez rallied outside the courthouse and demanded justice for his family. The groups wants the officers in the case charged with homicide instead of the current involuntary manslaughter charges.

"They are charging with manslaughter, which is the minimum of three years," said Amanda Majail-Blanco with Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice. "It should be murder, it's on video. Any other person behind me, myself included, I would go straight to criminal court."

Dressed in suit and out of custody, Eric McKinley, James Fisher, and Cameron Leahy stood mostly silent on Friday in front of a courtroom largely filled with law enforcement officers.

Gonzalez's family called it a difficult thing to see.

"I feel sad," mother Edith Arenales said. "It's not easy to see the people that killed your son. I'm right here, but I feel really bad."

Gonzalez died while in police custody in April of 2021. He lost consciousness after resisting arrest and being pinned to the ground by officers.

Defense attorneys explain they are still waiting on discovery from the district attorney's office and delayed entering any plea on the charges.

"I will also say based on what I do know about this case, it is so riddled by, crippled by reasonable doubt that I very much look forward to that reality only being affirmed by a jury," said Julia Fox, an attorney representing Fisher.

Previous DA Nancy O'Malley cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Fox claims the case is nothing more than a ploy by DA Pamela Price to gain support ahead of a November recall.

"Everyone should see this case for what it is," Fox said. "It is a Hail Mary by Ms. Price to salvage her career. Traditionally, the elected DA is acknowledged as the honorable DA, and I think her actions in this case are anything but."

The DA's Office did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request on Friday for a comment.

Fisher is now a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy.

All three men remain out of custody on their own recognizance and are expected back in court on Oct. 11.