Firefighters say they are responding to a structure fire in the Alameda Point area.

The Oakland Fire Department and Alameda County Fire Department are also responding to help with the blaze reported at 650 W. Ranger Avenue.

Alameda fire officials said no other buildings are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

A cause for the blaze is under investigation.

The Alameda Point area used to serve as the home for Naval Air Station Alameda.

No other information was immediately available.