Visitor safety a hot topic as fair season kicks off in Alameda and Solano counties

More than 400,000 visitors are expected over the next few weeks at Alameda County Fair.

Visitor safety is a hot topic after recent issues at another local fair.

The Alameda County Fair has been ranked among the top 50 best fairs in North America and has become a tradition for many local families who said it is a sign that summer has almost arrived.

Giang Doan has taken his kids to the annual fair for years. The Livermore family's favorite part is getting on all the rides and eating as much as they can.

As the parent of two young children, Doan is aware of what took place last month in Contra Costa County when a series of fights broke out at their county fair.

In fact, things got bad enough that the fair instituted a chaperone policy for teen guests in response to the issues.

Doan said he understands the chaos at big events like this is something you have to prepare for.

"In the climate that we're in now, you have to be aware of your surroundings," Doan said.

Organizers emphasize security will be a top priority at the Alameda County Fair.

The Solano County Fair is also underway this weekend and while they're expecting much smaller crowds -- closer to 30,000 to 50,000 guests -- they're also partnering with the county sheriff's department to make sure everyone feels safe.

However, neither fair is planning to institute a chaperone policy.

"Our primary goal is to make sure that there is security in place so that if there is a problem, that we can handle it right here on the ground," said Darla Givens with Solano County Fair.

For Doan, knowing there is a security presence gives him the peace of mind to create more memories and keep the county fair tradition going with his kids.