Alameda Store Clerk Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide After Killing Thief

By Bay City News

Wenyong Huang

A store clerk has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after he shot and killed a transient who allegedly tried to steal from a Circle K gas station in Alameda late Saturday night, police said Tuesday.

Wenyong Huang, 26, of Oakland, was arrested shortly after police went to the store at 1716 Webster St. at 11:45 p.m. Saturday after someone had reported a robbery there.

The person who died is Ethan Escorcio, 24, who was allegedly committing a petty theft when Huang opened fire, Alameda police Lt. Ryan DeRespini said.

The level of force used by Huang was not justifiable, DeRespini said. Huang needed to step back and call police rather than intervene and risk getting hurt or possibly face higher criminal liability as in this case, the lieutenant said.

Huang is in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to jail records.

