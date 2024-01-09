Investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-flight incident could take over a year

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Monday night that the investigation into the Alaska Airlines plane that blew out its door panel could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

This means it will have a longer impact on airlines, passengers and the future of those Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

The NTSB emphasized that their mission is to look into not just what happened, but why it happened and the why is what’s potentially taking more time to figure out.

This comes as Boeing is set to hold a companywide meeting Tuesday in response to the incident.

NTSB officials believe they know what broke. An examination of a panel that blew out of the plane involved in Friday night’s Alaska Airlines flight shows the door moved upward and then out, with all 12 stops becoming disengaged.

The investigation is also discovering signs of fractured guides and missing bolts.