East Bay movie theater closes after nearly a century

The theater closed Thursday, the same evening Cinemark shuttered its theater at San Francisco's Westfield Mall

By Cameron Lallana

The Albany Twin movie theater closed its doors for good Thursday after operating in the city of Albany for nearly a century. 

The building on 115 Solano Ave. first opened as a theater in 1935. The top film that year was “It Happened One Night,” by Director Frank Capra, which won five Oscars at the 7th Academy Awards. 

Its owner, Landmark Theaters, bought the location in 1994. Landmark hasn’t said exactly why it’s closing the Albany Twin. 

It wasn’t the only theater in the Bay going dark Thursday. The Cinemark theater at San Francisco’s Westfield Mall also showed its final films that day. 

