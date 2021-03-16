San Francisco

Alcatraz Reopens for Indoor Tours After Yearlong Closure

Alcatraz Island Tunnels
Eric Risberg/AP

Alcatraz, the historic island prison off San Francisco, opened up Monday for a limited number of indoor tours, which had been off-limits for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Face masks and social distancing are still required at the island, which once housed Al Capone and George “Machine Gun" Kelly. Ferries to Alcatraz are operating at 25% capacity, carrying about 150 passengers instead of the usual 600.

Access to the infamous cell house will also be limited only to visitors who sign up for the audio tour in advance.

Local

reopening the bay area 3 hours ago

San Mateo County on Verge of Moving to Orange Tier for Reopening

coming back from covid 2 hours ago

At One South Bay Small Business, COVID-19 Was the Impetus for Change

Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers, increased cleanings and hand sanitizing stations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Food service will not be available on the ferries or on the island.

In August, the popular tourist destination opened to an outdoor-only experience, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Alcatraz usually hosts up to 5,000 tourists a day. For now, that number will be reduced to about a thousand.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoAlcatraz Islandalcatraztours
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us