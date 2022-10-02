Family of Alexis Gabe Believe Bones Found May Be Hers

The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believes bones found in the town of Pioneer in the Sierra Nevada Foothills might be hers.

The Gabe family posted about the discovery on a group Facebook page. They said volunteers reported the news to the local sheriff's department, which has sent in the bones for DNA analysis.

Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father said he was told the bones are human bones, unlike deer bones found in the same area this past week.

The find has triggered mixed emotions.

“Definitely mixed emotions. I mean, it’s devastating to hear the way the bones were found, they’re just scattered," he said. "It’s, it’s kind of sad to hear, but at the same time we’re feeling hopeful that if they really are our daughter’s remains. Then, that’s great too because then, we are finally going to be able to bring her home."

Alexis vanished in January, after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his home in Antioch.

Investigators believe jones killed Alexis. Back in June, Jones himself was killed by Seattle-area officers when they attempted to arrest him.