Alexis Gabe's Family Says Ex-Boyfriend's Mother Should be Investigated in Her Disappearance

The family of Alexis Gabe, who disappeared on Jan. 26, met with Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton Wednesday hoping for justice.

The DA filed murder charges against her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones who was shot and killed by police in Seattle when they tried to arrest him.

“We were kind of hoping it would be a successful meeting but we weren’t 100% satisfied about this meeting,” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father.

The family is focusing on Jones’ mother, who they believe should be charged with a crime because they believe she knows more than what she’s telling authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We strongly feel that she knows something, definitely. but as far as where Marshall hid the body, I can’t say. I can’t say that she does,” said Gwyn Gabe.

NBC Bay Area is not reporting the mother’s name because she has not been charged with a crime, but she was taken in for questioning in May.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Simon O’Connell said he explained to the Gabe family that there just isn’t enough evidence to file charges.

“There’s also legal issues and a need for evidence,” he said. “There’s investigative aspects we agreed upon today which I can’t discuss because this is an ongoing investigation.”

“Mr. Gabe here, he wants it done now, and any parent would,” said victims’ rights attorney Bill Murphy. “They on the other hand ,they want to make sure it’s done right and that’s the balance we’re fighting at this time.”

NBC Bay Area was unable to get a hold of Jones’ mother for comment Wednesday.

“If our child did something bad like that we’d be the first one to turn them in. Or at least give the information,” said Gwyn Gabe.

Law enforcement is still actively working on this case and Alexis’ family is still looking for her.

They say they won’t give up until they find her.