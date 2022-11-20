Alexis Gabe

Alexis Gabe's Family Holds Memorial Where Remains Were Found in Amador County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a small vigil in the Northern California town of Plymouth Saturday, where some of her remains were found earlier this month.

The Gabe family posted on their Facebook page that they traveled to Amador County and they set up a memorial in Plymouth.

Investigators believed that Alexis Gabe was killed by her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones at his Antioch home before he drove her body to Amador County. Jones was killed by police when they tried to arrest him in Seattle last June.

The city of Oakley will be holding a public candlelight memorial for Alexis Gabe on Dec. 9 at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza.

