Family, Friends of Alexis Gabe Demand DA Arrest, Charge Suspect's Mother

The family of Alexis Gabe is demanding the district attorney arrest and charge the suspect's mother in the homicide case.

On Friday morning, Gabe's family protested outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office to try to pressure the DA to charge the mother of suspect Marshall Curtis Jones, who was shot and killed when authorities in Washington state tried to arrest him.

The Gabe family told NBC Bay Area that Antioch police recently showed them surveillance video of Jones arriving at his mother's house with two large, heavy trash bags two days after Alexis disappeared.

The Gabe family has gathered more than 10,000 signatures on a Change.org petition demanding that Alicia Coleman Clark be charged. NBC Bay Area was unable to reach Clark for comment.

The DA's office indicated in a statement it had previously brought in Clark and questioned her in connection with the case.

"Detectives were not able to get an admission by Ms. Clark during the interview. Therefore, without an admission, no case could be filed," the statement said. "If additional evidence surfaces that Ms. Clark knew Marshall Curtis Jones killed Alexis Gabe, and she assisted him after the fact, the DA's office will review the evidence for possible criminal prosecution."