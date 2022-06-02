Alexis Gabe is Victim of Homicide; Ex-Boyfriend Killed by Officers in Seattle: Police

Alexis Gabe was the victim of a homicide, according to police, and the man responsible, her ex-boyfriend, was shot and killed Wednesday in a Seattle suburb during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Gabe of Oakley has been missing for more than five months. The 24-year-old was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch.

The location of Gabe's body was not immediately revealed. Authorities in Oakley provided details during a news conference Thursday, but added that the search for her is ongoing. They added that forensic, electronic and DNA evidence was enough to show Gabe was slain and that her former boyfriend, 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones, was responsible.

Gwyn Gabe, father of Alexis Gabe, provided a statement Thursday after police announced that she is the victim of a homicide and the man responsible, her ex-boyfriend, was shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Seattle police said officers from a task force served a warrant at a home in Kent, Washington, where they believed a "fugitive wanted for murder" was living. When they knocked on the door and identified themselves, Jones rushed out wielding a knife, and a police detective, a sheriff's deputy and a U.S. Marshal shot him, police said.

Jones died at the scene. The Antioch resident had been staying with an associate who lived at the home, police said.

Police believe Jones is the lone suspect in Gabe's slaying, but he may have had help covering up her death after the fact.

Last month, Oakley police released surveillance video of a person of interest in Gabe's disappearance, someone they think abandoned her car in Oakley. The person walked away from that car headed toward Antioch.

Last week, a reward fund in the search for Gabe grew to $100,000.