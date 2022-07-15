Family Determined as Search for Alexis Gabe to Resume in Oakley

The family of Alexis Gabe will be searching for evidence in her case as they are hosting a search event Saturday and asking for help.

Oakley police will be helping out with the family as well and they are looking for Alexis Gabe’s phone that could have evidence.

Gwyn Gabe, who spoke with NBC Bay Area Friday night said that he wants answers about his little girl.

Alexis Gabe disappeared Jan. 26 and a gas station's surveillance photos are believed to be the last time she was seen that night Antioch.

“Of course, it gets harder everyday,” Gwyn Gabe said. “It’s been almost six months and there’s so many clues but there’s still no Alexis.”

Police believe the 24-year-old was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Curtis Jones.

Last month near Seattle, as police closed in to arrest him, Jones allegedly charged at officers with a knife.

He was shot and killed. With his death – comes the loss of what he knew.

“We wanted him alive. We didn’t want this to happen to him. I mean, even the detectives from Oakley and Antioch, they were also frustrated,” Gwyn Gabe said.

On Saturday, the family and volunteers will search for clues in Oakley. Starting where her cell phone case was found in February, all the way to where her cell phone screen was located.

They hope to find the rest of it. For police, anything helps.

“Anything that something may have been missed. Ten eyes are better than two. 100 are better than 50,” said Lt. Robert Roberts of Oakley Police Department.

Just a week ago, police gave the family a letter they found written by the suspect.

They believed marshal jones wrote directions to Pioneer, California, a remote area 60 miles east of Sacramento.

Investigators said it’s where jones may have gone to dispose of Alexis’ body.

“They [police] went straight to Pioneer to follow the directions, to see if they could find any clues, or find Alexis,” Gwyn Gabe said.

“It’s hard to even put into words what the family has gone through but we do continue to follow up on any leads,” Roberts said.

Searches in the area have turned up nothing so far. On Saturday, the Gabe family said they don’t expect much – but they’ll never give up hope for the truth.

“Please, give us the information we need,” Gwyn Gabe said.

There is a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to Alexis.

The search starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lucky supermarket on Main Street in Oakley. They are looking for more volunteers.