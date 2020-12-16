coronavirus

All Bay Area Counties Now Under State's Regional Stay-at-Home Order

Rich Pedroncelli | Pool | AP

The Bay Area region as a whole on Wednesday dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity and will be under the state's stay-at-home order effective just before midnight Thursday.

State figures show the Bay Area on Wednesday had 12.9% ICU bed availability.

Most Bay Area counties enacted the stay-at-home early, with Sonoma County implementing the order last week.

The following counties in the Bay Area region will now have to implement the stay-at-home order:

  • Napa
  • Santa Cruz
  • Solano
  • San Mateo

For a full breakdown of the stay-at-home order click here.

