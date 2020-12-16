All Bay Area Counties Now Under State's Regional Stay-at-Home Order

The Bay Area region as a whole on Wednesday dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity and will be under the state's stay-at-home order effective just before midnight Thursday.
State figures show the Bay Area on Wednesday had 12.9% ICU bed availability.
Most Bay Area counties enacted the stay-at-home early, with Sonoma County implementing the order last week.
The following counties in the Bay Area region will now have to implement the stay-at-home order:
- Napa
- Santa Cruz
- Solano
- San Mateo
