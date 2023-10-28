Southbound lanes of I-280 closed in San Jose

All lanes of southbound 280 were shutdown at the 17 split in San Jose Saturday night.

CHP said that one of the lanes reopened just before 11:30 p.m.

According to the CHP, a car may have gone over the side of Highway 17, landing on 280.

There's no word on any injuries or when most of the lanes will reopen.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.